How to keep your pets safe this New Year’s Eve

New Year’s Eve can be a fun time to celebrate with family and friends, but it’s also important to keep your pets in mind.

Los Angeles Animal Services offers the following tips to keep your furry loved ones safe as you ring in 2023.

Keep pets indoors. Many furry family members can get scared with fireworks, noisemakers and loud music and may try to escape. The best way to keep pets from running away is to keep them indoors and in an enclosed room if possible, Animal Services officials said.

If you allow your pet to go outside to use the bathroom, be sure any gates or fences are secured, or that your pet stays on a leash.

“Loud noises from fireworks can be very intimidating and may cause a scared dog to find the smallest opening in a fence and escape,” officials said.

Additionally, even if a pet doesn’t seem scared by fireworks, they can still cause harm if accidentally ingested.

Create a calming environment. Creating a safe area for pets in your home will provide a cozy and quiet space for your four-legged friend. Animal Services also recommends setting up your pet’s crate in a separate room and have their favorite toy handy.

“You can also play soothing music and keep the room as quiet as possible by closing doors, windows and blinds,” Animal Services suggested.

Keep alcohol and people food away from pets. Alcoholic drinks are toxic to animals. Officials recommend keeping alcohol and people food out of reach of pets at all times.

“Dogs and cats can suffer very serious and sometimes fatal consequences from consuming too much rich and fatty foods, like yeast dough, chocolate, and from just plain overeating,” officials said.

Make sure your pet has up-to-date identification. If your pet escapes or gets lost, it’s important that a collar with a current license and/or ID tag is on them.

A microchip registered with your current information will help you reunite with your furry loved one.

What to do if your pet gets lost: If your animal escapes, contact the nearest Animal Services center (if you live in the city of Los Angeles), and let them know you have lost your pet.

Provide specific information about your pet’s appearance, and whether they are microchipped and wearing a license or tag.

You can also check the city’s lost and found Facebook page, or at the animals posted on Animal Services’ website to see if your pet may have been turned into a shelter.