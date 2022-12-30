‘I’m Holly Wiloughby’s stylist and these are my style tricks’





Danielle Whiteman is a stylist who made her name styling one of daytime TV’s best dressed, This Morning’s Holly Willoughby. The ITV host often sparks sell-out sales of the garments she wears on the show, and stuns on the red carpet in gorgeous ball gowns, all thanks to Danielle.

Danielle has been styling Holly for years and is also a contributor to Wylde Moon, Holly's official lifestyle brand where the presenter discusses the likes of style and beauty, crystals and astrology and relationships. Additionally, she runs her own line with Franks London, focusing on feminine styles and pretty prints, much like the looks Holly sports on the ITV flagship programme. Danielle Whiteman has partnered with SmileDirectClub as a member of its Confidence Council, to offer her advice in a bid to boost the nation's confidence levels. The stylist told Express.co.uk her secrets for styling the TV presenter. "Something that is key with dressing Holly is a nipped-in waist," Danielle explained. "Drawing attention to Holly's waist is key, especially for TV as you have no control over camera angles."

Danielle recently picked Holly’s best looks for 2022, to inspire some style innovation for her many fans. They include brands spanning from the Princess of Wales’s wardrobe staples to high-street favourite. They include the pretty baby pink Emilia Wickstead Alice pink textured midi dress (currently on sale at £930), which Holly wore to the TRIC Awards this year. The presenter stunned in a sexy black number for a night in Paris for Garnier. The curve-hugging Silvia Astore dress costs £575. Danielle picked out a celebrity favourite brand The Vampires Wife, with a yellow dress Holly wore for The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Holly has been vocal in praising her stylist, with whom she has a long-standing professional relationship

Danielle shared her tips to help women to use more colour in their looks like Holly does to great effect. She said: “Pops of colour can really elevate a look and boost confidence. “A great pop of pink can really lift a mood and add some colour to your cheeks. When looking at colours tonal looks work great and promote a modern style aesthetic, go for shades of one colour, for example for winter a great burgundy coat with a fine knit jumper, leather midi skirt and heels all in a similar colour work for an easy put together, modern look.” She went on: “Anything with a nipped-in waist will be your best friend, whether it’s a tailored high-waisted trouser, classic midi dress with a nipped-in waist, a-line skirt, etc. Anything that draws attention to the waist will be your best friend.”





