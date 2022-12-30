Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny: Everything We Know About

As hard as it might be to believe (and it’s pretty difficult, if we’re being honest), a fifth Indiana Jones movie, dubbed The Dial of Destiny, is coming fairly soon. As is usually the case in Hollywood, there’s no such thing as letting sleeping dogs lie with these huge brands.

Indiana Jones has become one of our longest-winded major franchises, with the first three films spanning the 1980s (’81-89), followed by a fourth movie decades later in 2008. But that film, Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, was not well received and these days is thought of in the same light as the Star Wars prequels–not the most flattering comparison.

In Crystal Skull, Indy was ostensibly passing the torch to a successor Mutt, his secret son with Mario Ravenwood who was played by one Shia LeBeouf. Said passing of the torch never ended up materializing after that film, with LeBeouf falling from his status as a hot up-and-comer in the years since. It looked for a while that that would simply be that for the Indiana Jones franchise, but here we are, 14 years later, with The Dial of Destiny and a new heir-apparent to the hat and whip.

But we’ll get to that later. There’s so much to talk about with regards to this movie, and the new Indy Jr is just one part of it. So let’s dig in. Here’s everything we know so far about what’s in store for us with Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.