Categories
Celebrities

Jonathan Ross says daughter Betty, 31, is now in wheelchair

Jonathan Ross says daughter Betty, 31, is now in wheelchair


“But we’ve been having that treatment going on and she’s definitely showing some improvement.”

When Kaye suggested to Jonathan that parents always “want to fix” their children, he admitted: “I’m terrible at that as well, even if my wife tells me something’s wrong in her day, I have to try and remind myself that sometimes I just need to listen.

“Because as soon as she tells me something, I go ‘Well, I’ll phone this guy and I’ll do this’ and she goes ‘Okay, I don’t… I’m not interested, I just wanted to tell you I had this bad day.’

“So I really struggle and I have to remind myself that sometimes what she needs in a partner is someone to listen and share it. So it’s a learning thing,” he concluded.

Loose Women airs next Tuesday at 12.30pm on ITV.



Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.