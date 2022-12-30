Kate Middleton defended after topping list of least busy senior royals





Kate finished last among senior royals when the number of royal engagements for 2022 were tallied up. The Princess of Wales attended just 90 engagements in 2022 – 33 fewer than 2021 and less than half of the engagements that her father-in-law King Charles carried out. However, royal commentator Neil Sean has defended Kate, as he argued that the criticism facing the Princess of Wales is “unfair”.

The tally, put together by Reboot SEO company, is based on entries published in the Court Circular. The ranking saw Kate only outwork the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra, both of whom are in their 80s. Speaking on his YouTube Channel ‘Neil Sean’s Daily Headline news,’ the royal commentator said: “The least hardest-working senior royal was the Princess of Wales, who only turned around 90 engagements. “But what people do not factor in is the work behind the scenes, the phone calls, and Zoom chats – those are not in the Court Circular.” JUST IN: 2023 Royal Family Predictions: New baby, a reunion & Coronation chaos

The royal expert continued: “It is a bit unfair for Catherine to get blighted with this. “We do see her do a lot of work online, and she is a mother to three young children, all under ten. “She has a lot of help, but it is still not easy.” He also commended the Princess of Wales for putting together the Together at Christmas event at Westminster Abbey this month, which was broadcast on Christmas Eve on ITV.

The figures had initially led to some criticism towards Kate, with one royal watcher, @vonkleeve, tweeting: “Lazy Kate got beat out by the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester. Aren’t they both octogenarians?” However, others defended the Princess of Wales, as @sharonsteed responded: “I wonder if Will and Kate carry out fewer engagements because they have small children. I imagine these numbers will go up when all the kids are in school full time.” Meanwhile, Mr Sean praised Princess Anne, who again took home the crown as the year’s hardest-working royal. The royal commentator said: “She has always come out on top in recent years. “She does her engagements with a lot of gusto, without fanfare or publicity. She is there simply for the charities that matter to her.” DON’T MISS: When royals wore the same outfits – including Kate and Beatrice [PHOTOS]

