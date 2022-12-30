Library sets January programs

Indoor winter fun, food tastings and robots are on the schedule this month at the Altoona Area Public Library, 1600 Fifth Ave. For more information or to register for any of the programs, call the library at 814-946-0417 or visit altoonalibrary.org.

— At 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, participants can sample food through the ages in the library board room. A historical presentation on pumpkin pie will be followed by a cooking demonstration. Samples and recipes will be given out at the end of the program. Registration is required and the event costs $3 to attend.

— Teens are invited to take turns with the virtual reality Oculus system at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, in the library board room. Various games, including Beat Saber, will be available. The event is free, but registration is required.

— Area residents are invited to escape the cold and take part in the indoor winter fest at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, where participants can test their reflexes with an indoor “sledding” obstacle course, build a snow-free snowman, challenge friends to an indoor snowball fight and more. This program is for ages 5 years old and older. Registration is required.

— Adults are invited to build a plush snowman by picking up a DIY kit at the adult circulation desk. Free kits will be available for pickup Jan. 17-20, while supplies last. Kits include everything needed to build the snowman.

— Homeschool Hub: Walking in a Techy Wonderland will be offered at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19. The first Homeschool Hub of the new year will feature some techy fun as the group explores math and art with the OSMO augmented reality system. Participants can also take on a challenge with a Snap Circuits build, get creative with the Cublet robots or explore a whole new world on the Oculus VR. Beebots, Dash and Botley coding robots will be available. Registration is required.

— Teens can create multicolored suncatchers at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 20. All materials will be provided. This is a free teen event; registration required.

— Adults will learn how to make a woven coaster on a mini loom using cardboard and yarn. Materials and instructions will be provided for making one woven coaster. Starting Monday, Jan. 23, kits will be available on a first come, first serve basis at the adult circulation desk. No registration necessary.

— Teens can learn and play with the new Root Robots at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, in the library board room.These robots can be coded to draw, play music, move around obstacles and more. A mini obstacle course will be set up to see whose robot can make it through the quickest. The program is geared to kids ages 12-17 and registration is required.

Monthly activities

— Knit-In will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. Beginners bring size 8 needles, and some light colored yarn. This is a free adult program. No registration required.

— Children ages 7 to 12 are invited to take part in The Next Chapter, a book club featuring a new chapter book each month. Participants will listen to excerpts being ready aloud. A discussion about the book, along with crafts/activities geared around the book will be held after the reading. The group meets from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 5 and Jan. 12. Registration is required.

— First Friday Fun is a special play time for children ages 3 and younger. Children should come in clothes that can get messy. Two sessions will be held Friday, Jan. 6. Session times are 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Registration is required.

— The monthly adult Shelf Indulgence Book Club meets at 10 a.m. Jan. 28. Participants will get a topic, genre or book pace along with a list of books from which to choose. The idea is to open participants up to books not read before and to add to future reading lists based on other patrons’ reviews. This is a bring your own mug event with a choice of coffee or tea available. Registration required.

— Chess club meets from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays at the front tables near the Adult Circulation desk. No registration necessary.

— Intro to Genealogy will be held at 6 p.m. Jan. 5 in the library theater. Call to register.

— Personalized assistance getting started with genealogy research is available through 30-minute genealogy 1-on-1 appointments. Call to reserve a time.

— One on One Tech appointments are held at the Downtown Altoona Transportation Center, 1231 11th Ave. Classes can be tailor made to fit a patron’s needs. The sessions are by appointment only.

— Adult classes for computer basics meet at 11 a.m. Thursdays. Space is limited and registration is required. How to use storage, files, navigating windows and more will be the topics discussed Jan. 19, while intro the internet will be featured Jan. 26.

— Booktender services are now offered and provide patrons with a curated experience as staff choose books based on a patron’s interests. It will take up to two business days for a bundle to be ready. Staff will notify you when your bundle is ready for pick up. Forms are available on the library website.

Storytimes for children

— Sensory Storytime will be held from 11 to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 13. Designed for children who may need extra sensory support, Sensory Storytime combines traditional story time components with sensory elements to enhance the experience. This is an inclusive program for children ages 5 and up. This program is suited to children that may be on the autism spectrum, have sensory processing issues, or feel overwhelmed by noises and crowds. Call to register.

— Families of young children are invited to check out the Altoona Area Public Library’s free educational story time programs for caregivers and children to enjoy together. The weekly events offer developmentally appropriate programs for children ages 1 to 6. Registration required. Mother Goose, 9:30 a.m. Jan. 5, 9, 12, is geared for those 12 to 24 months, while Toddler Time is for ages 2-3 and will be held at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 3 and Jan. 10 and 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Jan. 4 and Jan. 11. Story hour is for children ages 4 to 6 and is held at 4 p.m. Jan. 3 and Jan. 10.