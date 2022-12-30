Liverpool suffer injury concern as Cody Gakpo spotted in

Momentum in the Champions League race

Amid a dismal start to the season, there was always a sense that it was only a matter of time before Liverpool entered the hunt for Champions League football.

Now with four Premier League wins on the bounce, Klopp’s side are entering the new year likely among many fans’ updated top fours.

Gakpo entering the frame will only boost the Reds’ prospects, with Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota also to return from injury.

Klopp now boasts the same attacking depth as Manchester City, and with an elite team behind them, they should soon cement their top-four spot.

Want the latest football news? Join our brand new Facebook group by clicking here