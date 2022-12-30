Man Utd transfer news as new Cantona signed and Murtough in

Cristiano Ronaldo could be joined at Al-Nassr by Barcelona star Sergio Busquets, according to reports.

Munro Deportiv say the Spain international has ‘roused interest’ from the team from Riyadh, who are eager to take him ‘now’, when the transfer window reopens next month.

They’ve already signed one established star in David Ospina, while also landing Alvaro Gonzalez and Luis Gustavo as well.

Goran Vucevic is sporting director at the Saudi club and is described as an ‘old acquaintance’ of Barcelona, having previously played for the club.

The former Croatian midfielder also worked with the La Liga giants to become Saudi’s technical manager in October 2021.

And it seems they’re hoping his connections can help convince Busquets that, as he enters the twilight years of his career, a move would be the right one for him to make.