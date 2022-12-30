Meghan and Harry had to follow strict ‘rules’ on first date

Meghan Markle explained on the Netflix series: “We met at 76 Dean Street. You were late!” and explained that Harry kept messaging her saying: “I’m stuck in traffic, I’m so sorry, I am in traffic, I am sorry.” The location they chose for their first date, 76 Dean Street, is one of the branches of the private members club Soho House.

Soho House is an exclusive members club which was founded by British restauranteur Nick Jones, and has many bars, hotels and restaurants in London and around the world.

One of its London locations is 76 Dean Street, in Soho, a five-storey townhouse which has bars, a restaurant, a cinema and rooms for events and meetings which can be hired for private use.

It is believed Meghan and Harry hired one of the private rooms in the Soho House for their first encounter. On the show, Meghan revealed that she waited in the bar for half an hour: “I couldn’t understand why he would be late.”

Meghan was worried that he was “one of those guys with a big ego” who makes girls wait around for them but Harry was actually “freaking out” and walked into the Soho House a “hot sweaty red ball of mess”.

