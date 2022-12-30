Meghan Markle’s most iconic jewels – including her meaningful

Meghan’s pinky rings

Meghan is a huge fan of a pinky ring, and she has worn several different designs with inspiring meanings over the years.

Meghan was pictured wearing a Shiffon Co. Duet Pinky Ring on her TIME magazine cover, and 50 percent of profits from the ring are “invested into female-founded companies through the Startup Girl Foundation”, according to the brand’s website.

The ring’s tiny diamond next to a larger one is thought to symbolise women helping each other with a “pinky promise”.

Meghan wore the brand’s 1972 Tennis Pinky Ring to the Invictus Games in The Hague this year. The Duchess also owns another diamond pinky ring that she wore during a visit to New York in 2021.