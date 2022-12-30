Obituary: Paula Jean Allen Nielsen

PROVO, Utah – Paula Jean Allen Nielsen passed away Dec. 19, 2022 at Courtyard at Jamestown in Provo, Utah, surrounded by her children.

Paula was born on May 20, 1950 to Paul F. and Jeanette Allen in Lewiston and grew up in Norway. She enjoyed spending time with her parents, siblings and extended family. She played in the Norway-Paris Drum and Bugle Corps, “The Comets” and was a student of the piano and accordion as well.

Paula’s adult life revolved around her large family, but she found time to be an active member of the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, a member of the Oxford Hills school board, run marathons, and study at the University of Maine at Farmington.

Paula loved to research and learn new things. She was very health-conscious and learned to grow and process her own food, bake bread from scratch, and believed in staying busy and being productive. She regularly tried her hand at new creative and service-centered activities. She cut hair, sewed clothing and dolls, made Christmas wreaths, decorated cakes, did genealogy, refinished furniture, helped those in need, and was a whiz at family finance.

Paula is survived by her 11 children, Robin M. Birrell (Wade) of Waco, Texas, Amy L. Livingstone (Kevin) of San Antonio, Texas, Vaikko P. Allen II of Ashland, Ore., Siiri L. Stinson (Jared) of Farmington, Hannah R. Deforest (Tom) of Lindon, Utah, Justin A. Allen (Lori) of Dripping Springs, Texas, Crystal M. Dickson (Kyle David) of Winslow, Naomi G. Morrill (Art) of Clearfield, Utah, Charity J. Peterson (Sean) of West Point, Utah, Julia N. Ellis (Matt) of Augusta, and Isaac A. Allen also of Augusta; 35 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren; her brother, Paul Lindsay Allen and sister-in-law, Beth, her sister, Cherrie Bonnie; three nieces and one nephew. She is also survived by her former husband and father of her children, Vaikko P. Allen Sr.

Paula was predeceased by her husband, Walter Nielsen; her parents; her brother-in-law, Rocky Bonnie; and her nephew Jeremy C. Bonnie.

A Celebration of Paula’s life will be held Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the Farmington Ward building of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 141 Woodfield Drive in Farmington.

Donations in Paula’s memory can be made by “paying it forward” in her honor; do a good deed for someone in need.