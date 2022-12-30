Paul McCartney’s daughter Mary admits childhood pony once

Mary McCartney has admitted her father Paul McCartney was very amused when her pony Jet ‘disgraced himself’ while recreating The Beatles’ famous Abbey Road snap.

The 53-year-old told how she brought along her beloved Jet to the famous recording studio, who couldn’t resist recreating The Beatles‘ famous album cover on the way.

In the upcoming Disney+ documentary, If These Walls Could Sing, her father laughs about how the small horse ‘disgraced himself’ on the pedestrian crossing.

Hilarious: Paul McCartney’s daughter Mary admits her father was very amused when her pony Jet ‘disgraced himself’ while recreating the Beatles’ famous Abbey Road snap (Paul and his then-wife Linda McCartney are pictured with Jet at an unknown time)

He says, ‘We lived close by and we had this little pony called Jet. We were coming over here to do something and [Mary] just brought Jet. He “did” the zebra crossing. I think he disgraced himself on it.’

Photographer Mary – whose mother is the late Linda McCartney – went on to tell The Times: ‘When the Beatles broke up, my mum was pregnant with me and she would have been going to Abbey Road.

‘Then my parents went back to record with Wings and I’d come and visit, mess around and go home again. I must have brought Jet along with me one time.’

If These Walls Could Sing reveals the ‘untold story of the Abbey Road studio’ which is still considered ‘the heart of the music industry,’ as per Disney+.

Iconic: The photographer, 53, told how she brought along her beloved Jet to the famous recording studio, who couldn’t resist recreating The Beatles ‘ album cover on the way

‘In this personal film of memory and discovery, Mary McCartney guides us through nine decades to see and experience the creative magic that makes it the most famous and longest-running studio in the world,’ the synopsis reads.

The documentary features all-star appearances from the likes of Elton John, Noel Gallagher and Paul, along with archival footage and session tapes.

‘These conversations, paired with vivid archive footage and session tapes, give exclusive access to these famously private studios,’ the synopsis concludes.

Reminiscing: She said: ‘When the Beatles broke up, my mum was pregnant with me and she would have been going to Abbey Road’ (pictured in December 2022)

If These Walls Could Sing was released on December 16 on the streaming platform, but has been delayed until January 6 for UK and Ireland viewers.

It follows the success of The Beatles: Get Back, a Disney+ documentary directed by multi Academy Award-winner, Peter Jackson.

The film took fans inside the British band’s January 1969 recording sessions, which ‘became a pivotal moment in music history.’

The Beatles: Get Back won five Creative Arts Emmys at the 2022 ceremony, including the ‘Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series’ award.