Pele: Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher pay tribute to Brazil

Gary Neville believes Pele was the “greatest name in football”, while Jamie Carragher feels he was the “first global superstar” of the game following the death of the Brazil legend.

The three-time World Cup winner passed away in Sao Paulo on Thursday at the age of 82 after a lengthy battle with colon cancer, sparking an outpouring of affection and respect from around the globe.

Neville and Carragher have both met the Brazilian superstar and paid tribute to him.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



Brazilian sports journalist Natalie Gedra explains the impact that Pele has had on Brazilian football and culture



Neville told Sky Sports: “I met him at Old Trafford when he came to watch a match.

“What struck me about him was his smile but also his work ethic and last night you saw the number of people who have met Pele.

“The fact he would travel around the world, watch football, meet people, be an unbelievable ambassador for the sport.

“When you think about what he’s done for football, he is the greatest name in football and someone we’ve both obviously been proud to meet.”

Carragher told Sky Sports: “I took my son to watch the World Cup final in 2014 in Brazil and was lucky enough to meet the great man.

“We talk a lot now about who is the greatest player of all time and you think of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo right now. In the past it was Johan Cruyff, Pele and Diego Maradona maybe sandwiched between.

“We all grew up with people telling us Pele is the greatest player of all time.

“It felt to me he was the first real global superstar of football.”

The Premier League and EFL have said as a mark of respect, all games this weekend will see players wear black armbands with a minute’s applause prior to kick-off.

The Scottish Professional Football League has suggested all clubs pay their respects with a minute’s applause.

Guardiola: Pele’s influence on football will be ‘eternal’

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



Premier League managers including Mikel Arteta, Pep Guardiola, Frank Lampard, Antonio Conte and Eddie Howe pay tribute to Brazil legend Pele



Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes Pele’s influence in the world game will be everlasting.

Guardiola said: “On behalf of Manchester City, the biggest condolences for his family and friends. Football is football thanks to these types of people.

“Neymar said a great sentence when he said before (Pele) number 10 was just a number and after it became something special.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



Former Wales forward, Cliff Jones, played against Pele at the 1958 World Cup and he told us Pele was easily the greatest player he ever played against despite being just a 17-year-old



“Every top player wanted to wear number 10 in their team. What he has done for football is there and always will remain.

“It’s like a good movie, the legacy after many years. That we are still talking about him like a good movie or a good book is because he was so good.

“I think Pele, (Diego) Maradona, (Johan) Cruyff, (Lionel) Messi, (Franz) Beckenbauer, Cristiano Ronaldo – these type of players will be forever, they will be eternal.

“They have done many things in many years on the pitch and off it and with their teams and countries.

“These type of players make our business, our work, our job, however you want to say it, a better place because what he produced, what we have seen in the World Cup, what one team can produce can change 48 million people, the country. It’s unbelievable.”

Arteta: Arsenal’s Brazilian players ’emotional’

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



Football commentator Martin Tyler pays tribute to the Brazilian footballing icon, Pele describing his as the ‘greatest player ever’



Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said the Brazilian players in his Gunners side, which include Gabriel Magalhaes, vice-captain Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Marquinhos, have been mourning the death of their compatriot.

He said: “We did talk about (his legacy) the other day and obviously they are very emotional because he’s one of the most popular figures in Brazil, and it’s a big loss.

“Obviously everything that I’ve seen of him and hear of him has been through videos and people who knew him personally, and a lot of relationships I’ve had always in football, but someone that probably changed the dimension of a single player in world football, because he could do a bit of everything.

“He was probably the most complete player that the game has ever seen, and it is a big loss. We had two big losses with him and Maradona in the last (two years).”

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



South American football expert, Tim Vickery pays tribute to the Pele, describing him as ‘the most perfect footballing machine’



Spurs boss Antonio Conte learned all about Pele from his father.

He said: “The first person who spoke to me about Pele was my father. My father was in love with Pele because for him, he was the best player in the world and many times he spoke about him.

“Then I watched some games that he played and especially the final of the World Cup and some situations it was incredible what he did with the ball. The memories are this.

“For sure if I have to compare Pele with (Diego) Maradona, it is different because about Pele I listened, I had my father and I watched through the TV his quality and that he was an amazing player.

“About Maradona, I had the opportunity to play against him. Then to see and to touch his ability. But I repeat, Pele for my father was the best footballer in the world.”