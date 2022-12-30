Petrol stations ‘cashing in’ on driver ‘misery’ with high fuel

There have been calls from many, including the former Transport Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan, to implement a fuel price checker for UK petrol stations to promote consistency and competitiveness with prices.

Drivers in Northern Ireland benefit from the Consumer Council Fuel Price Checker which compares the prices of petrol and diesel across the counties, showing the average, cheapest and most expensive prices.

For those commuting or driving between towns, the Checker indicates the cheapest place for refuelling.

It allows consumers to counter the pump-price postcode lottery currently plaguing many communities, especially in rural areas.