Categories
Celebrities

The Best Films Of 2022

The Best Films Of 2022


2022 is almost over, and it gifted us with SO MANY spectacular films.

3.

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

4.

Avatar: The Way of Water

6.

The Banshees of Inisherin

9.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

12.

Catherine Called Birdy

17.

Don’t Worry Darling Press Tour

18.

Downton Abbey: A New Era

19.

Dreaming Walls: Inside the Chelsea Hotel

22.

Everything Everywhere All At Once

26.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

29.

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

31.

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

40.

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me (2022)

47.

Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous

48.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story



Source link

Newslanes Media

By Newslanes Media

Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.