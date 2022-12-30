Transfer news LIVE – Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez blow, Joao Felix

There are just two days left until the January transfer window opens and the elite Premier League clubs are already getting ready for a busy month ahead. Liverpool wasted no time in securing the signing of Netherlands star Cody Gakpo, with the 23-year-old forward’s £37m move to Anfield now officially confirmed.

Manchester United fans were left far from pleased with that news after manager Erik ten Hag had apparently earmarked Gakpo as one of his priority signings. The Red Devils will now have to look elsewhere, and they are being linked with a whole host of big names, including the likes of Joao Felix, Karim Benzema and Memphis Depay.

Elsewhere, Chelsea are believed to be the frontrunners to sign Argentina’s World Cup hero Enzo Fernandez from Benfica. However, the Portuguese giants released a statement on Thursday denying that they had any intention of selling the player before the summer, and it will be intriguing to see what happens from here.

With the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham, Manchester City, Newcastle and Leeds also all expected to splash the cash in the coming weeks, things could well move quickly, and we will keep you across all the latest in the ever-fascinating transfer market.

Follow Express Sport’s live updates below…