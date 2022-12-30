Twitter-User-Creates-AI-Images-of-Indian-Men-Based-on-Stereotypes

Twitter post picturing Indian men using stereotypes and AI goes viral

Technology has the potential of almost anything! It encompasses everything, from allowing computers to play chess to using robot servers at restaurants. The current generation is more excited than ever because of the creative ways internet users are using technology and artificial intelligence. Artificial intelligence (AI) is the idea of modeling human intellect in computers to replicate human cognitive function by allowing a non-living creature to acquire the qualities of a living being.

A magnificent collection of paintings depicting Indian males from various regions of the nation was produced by Delhi-based artist Madhav Kohli using artificial intelligence. The AI-generated images were published by Madhav Kohli, who has over 18,000 Instagram followers, on Instagram and Twitter. Viewers responded positively to the posts on both platforms. Since a few days ago, the artist has been posting the photographs on a regular basis. He also posted a disclaimer stating that they are merely based on preconceptions. He captioned one of his posts, “I realize these are not accurate and not everyone is like this.

Madhav Kohli, started with a man from Delhi before moving on to people from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, and other places. There were many comments, and many of them urged the artist to create more states. The Delhi man, the first image in the series, has amassed over 2,400 likes on Twitter. He posted two photographs for Kashmir, one of which featured a Kashmiri Pandit, and for West Bengal, the individual appeared to be older than most of the other artworks and had grey hair and a beard. The artist used “Midjourney” to make the piece, and his profile also includes a number of other unusual, creative, and interesting works.

Similar to OpenAI’s DALL-E and Stable Diffusion, Midjourney is an independent research lab that develops a proprietary artificial intelligence tool with the same name that generates visuals from textual descriptions. On July 12, 2022, the tool entered open beta, which it is presently in. David Holz, a founding member of Leap Motion, is in charge of the Midjourney team. Holz stated that the business was already profitable to The Register in August 2022. Using Midjourney’s Discord bot commands, users produce art. On July 12, 2022, Midjourney first went into open beta. Every few months, the business releases new versions of its algorithms as it continues to refine them. They released version 2 of their algorithm in April 2022, followed by version 3 in July. Users get access to version 4’s alpha iteration on November 10th, 2022.

Even said, this is not the first time that a masterpiece has been made using midjourney. In the course of a weekend in December 2022, an AI-generated children’s book was produced using Midjourney. The book, Alice and Sparkle, is about a young girl who creates a robot that develops consciousness. Ammaar Reeshi, the creator, spent hours adjusting the Midjourney prompts and rejected hundreds of generated images before settling on 13 for the book. Critics of the product and the production procedure agreed that “the fundamental issue is that it was trained off of artists’ work. One artist penned, “It’s our creations, our own styles that we produced, and we did not consent to be used.

Fans who’ve been delighted with the technologically based products praised the maker and even asked him to create something that Indian women could also relate to. “This is awesome. A delightful user enquired, “Could you do Indian women as well?” while another remarked, “This is so accurately based on preconceptions, I mean look at Punjab and Gujarat.” The third user on the microblogging platform commented, “They’re all really wonderful, to be honest.”