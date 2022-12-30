Tyson Fury won’t copy Lewis Hamilton and wants special royal

Boxing enthusiast Rooney, 37, hailed Fury’s mentality and entertainment value as two factors that separate him from the rest of the pack. His triumphant trilogy against Deontay Wilder is sure to go down as one of the division’s most memorable rivalries, while his 2015 win over Wladimir Klitschko in Dusseldorf could be debated as his biggest achievement.

While his feats inside the ring are rightly recognised by the boxing public, Fury has also earned praise for being candid about his darkest moments and spreading positivity to supporters. The once-retired veteran went on to say he’s “very proud” of his work in raising awareness around mental health issues, describing encounters with fans who have told him his message turned them away from suicide and self-harm.

“I’ll say this to you,” added Fury during preparations for a live appearance on his recent UK Tour. “I mean this, honestly. Going out on a Saturday night and getting paid to punch someone’s face in, winning and entertaining the crowd is one thing. That’s good. But saving somebody’s life – that can’t be bought.”