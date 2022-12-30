Urgent broadband alert! Check your Wi-Fi router and update it now





Anyone with broadband in their home should check their Wi-Fi router today as it could have a serious flaw which needs fixing urgently. Netgear, which makes some of the most popular internet devices in the world, has issued an urgent warning after the discovery of a serious buffer overflow security vulnerability.

Although Netgear hasn’t revealed specific details about what this flaw means for users, the company has said that it strongly recommends owners download the latest firmware as soon as possible. Buffer overflow security vulnerabilities can cause a range of issues including routers constantly crashing along with allowing hackers to bypass strict security permissions and gain access to personal data. It’s a serious problem which is why Netgear has rushed to release a patch so quickly. Here is the full list of Netgear routers that are affected by the bug and the firmware name that fixes the problem.

NETGEAR DEVICES THAT NEED UPDATING • RAX40 fixed in firmware version 1.0.2.60 • RAX35 fixed in firmware version 1.0.2.60 • R6400v2 fixed in firmware version 1.0.4.122 • R6700v3 fixed in firmware version 1.0.4.122 • R6900P fixed in firmware version 1.3.3.152 • R7000P fixed in firmware version 1.3.3.152 • R7000 fixed in firmware version 1.0.11.136 • R7960P fixed in firmware version 1.4.4.94 • R8000P fixed in firmware version 1.4.4.94

If you have any of these devices in your home it’s now vital to make sure they are fully updated with the latest software. Here’s how to get any upgrades onto the device. • Visit NETGEAR Support. • Start typing your model number in the search box, then select your model from the drop-down menu as soon as it appears. • If you do not see a drop-down menu, make sure that you entered your model number correctly, or select a product category to browse for your product model. • Click Downloads. • Under Current Versions, select the download whose title begins with Firmware Version. • Click Download. • Follow the instructions in your product’s user manual, firmware release notes, or product support page to install the new firmware.