Victoria Beckham leads tributes to ‘queen of punk’ Vivienne

Dame Vivienne Westwood’s fashion house confirmed her death on Thursday saying that she died “peacefully and surrounded by her family”. The punk icon made a name for herself in the 1970s and went on to become one of the biggest fashion designers in the world.
Dame Vivienne’s widower and creative partner Andreas Kronthaler said: “I will continue with Vivienne in my heart.
“We have been working until the end and she has given me plenty of things to get on with. Thank you darling.”
Victoria Beckham penned on Instagram: “I’m so sad to learn of the passing of legendary designer and activist Dame Vivienne Westwood. My thoughts are with her family at this incredibly sad time.”
American fashion designer Marc Jacobs said he was “heartbroken” at the news of the death, writing in a post on Instagram: “You did it first. Always. Incredible style with brilliant and meaningful substance.
“I continue to learn from your words, and, all of your extraordinary creations. I will always remember the night we bonded over our mutual love for Yves Saint Laurent.
“You never failed to surprise and to shock. I am grateful for the moments I got to share with you and Andreas. Rest in Peace dear Vivienne, although, somehow peace seems like the wrong word.”
Model Bella Hadid also paid her respects in an Instagram post with photos of the pair together, she wrote: “Dearest Vivienne, Queen of punk, From the first day I met you to the last day I saw you, you made me smile, listen, learn and love more than the day before.
“I will forever be grateful to have been in your orbit, because to me and most, in fashion & in humanity, you, Vivienne, were the sun.
“To the coolest, most fun, incredible, humble, creative, badass, intelligent, f****** epic human being that has walked this earth… my inspiration and idol in all things … rest in love and Rest In Peace… I will miss you.”
Death In Paradise star Ralf Little shared photographs of them both at a protest, he wrote in the caption: “Rest in peace @FollowWestwood. Standing arm in arm with her as we marched for the NHS in protest against the unfair payments and working conditions of the staff, I experienced firsthand her inimitable spirit. The world has lost a great person today.”
Chris Packham also took to Twitter to pay his respects following his decades-long friendship with the icon. He said: “Vivienne. In 1977 you gave me a T shirt to frame my anger, you later gave me a fine and dandy suit to upset the establishment and earlier this year you gave me a typically spiky day to remember at your home.
“You were so very sparky, sparkly and special. We will all miss you.”
