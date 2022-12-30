What the Year of the Rabbit has in store for all 12 animal signs





Chinese New Year 2023 falls on Sunday 22 January, and this year is the year of the Rabbit, specifically, Water Rabbit. The sign of Rabbit is a symbol of longevity, peace and prosperity in Chinese culture, and 2023 is predicted to be a year of hope. Here’s what each animal sign can expect for the next 12 months.

Rabbit (born in 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999) 2023 is the year of the Rabbit, and those entering their zodiac birth year must be prepared for adversity. Astrologers suggest making “extra efforts everywhere and face challenges” head on. Rabbit people, this year won’t be such a smooth one, but “a rainbow will come after the storm”. Dragon (born in 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000) Dragons’ fortune, according to Chinese astrology, will be affected, but experts say there is “no need to worry much” because the lucky stars will guide you. Career-wise, development will be smooth sailing, and love will be “relatively flat”. READ MORE: Rabbit 2023 zodiac horoscope – what’s in store for Rabbit this year

Snake (born in 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001) 2023 will “develop smoothly in a good direction” and Snake’s luck “will be generally stable”. However, there are good and bad stars this year, so their influence of them will fluctuate the amont of luck available. Horse (born in 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990) Those born with in the Chinese zodiac year of the Horse will “enter a year in conflict” with the age star, which “will have a great impact on your fortunes”. 2023 is going to be full of ups and downs, and greater care needs to be taken at work. Goat (born in 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991) 2023 is “relatively turbulent” for Goat, so it’s best to approach it with “optimism” and a view of taking advantage of the good times. Career prospects are said to be good as Goat is going to be influenced by the four ‘pillar Gods’. DON’T MISS…

Woman loses 3 stone after doctor’s told her it would be ‘impossible’ [PICTURES]

3 ‘outdated’ hairstyles women 40+ should avoid as ‘they age you’ [BEAUTY]

Food storage hacks to keep bananas perfectly yellow & edible for 2wks [EXPERTS]

Monkey (born in 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004) Overall, 2023 includes “plenty of ups and downs”, that being said, Monkey will be “taken care of by lucky stars”. If attention to the horoscope’s advice is taken, the year will be smooth. Rooster (born in 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005) Roosters are said to “suffer from the opposition” in 2023, with luck being “particularly unfavourable”. To overcome various challenges, maintain an optimistic attitude and “put in more effort than last year”. Experts added: “Although your career and financial predictions are not so good, your love forecast is good.” READ MORE: Star signs: Zodiac expert shares each star signs luckiest colours