Yellowstone season 5 gets disappointing update

Yellowstone spoilers follow.

Ahead of its midseason finale this weekend, Yellowstone fans have been given a disappointing update.

The first seven episodes of season five have aired on Paramount + and following a short break for the holidays, episode eight will air on January 1. But after that, who knows when the show will return?

Speaking to TV Insider, Piper Perabo (who plays Summer Higgins on the show) revealed that filming hasn’t even begun on the second half of the fifth season.

“There’s a lot coming. Things are on the move,” Perabo said. “I can’t wait to get back to the back half just because I want to know what happens.

“I personally only know what happens up to the midseason finale up to that last second, and I don’t know what happens when we come back….

“I think you can tell that things are going really south because [the seventh] episode doesn’t end at the fair; it ends with him practicing that speech.

“And Taylor’s very good – if you’re paying attention, he’s telling you where the trouble’s coming from,” she added. “I think the fact that he ends with that scene is, for those paying attention, he’s showing you.”

Of course, Yellowstone fans have plenty to busy themselves with, thanks to prequel series 1923, which began airing in early December.

Starring Harrison Ford and Dame Helen Mirren, the prequel takes place in the same universe as Yellowstone, continuing the epic tale of how the Dutton family settled in Montana a century ago.

Showrunner Taylor Sheridan recently revealed that he came up with the idea for 1923 because Paramount boss Bob Bakish expected 1883 to continue with a second season.

“I know [Paramount] read the scripts, but they don’t read scripts, so when they read the last episode of 1883, I don’t think they digested what had just happened, even though I made it quite clear from the very beginning,” the writer told Deadline,

“The story I heard is Bob Bakish watched it and said, ‘wait a minute, [Elsa] dies! They all die? What do we do in season two?’ I said, there is no season two. They’re like, there better be a f**king season two because we already picked it up. I’m sitting here going, ‘guys, everyone is dead’.”

He added: “They wanted to have a meeting about how Sam Elliott survived his suicide. By the very nature of the term, it’s not something survivable, and who would want to see that? So, I said I’ll come up with another peek into the window and I sat there and tried to look at it.”

Yellowstone season five airs on Paramount+ in the US and Canada, with episodes available to stream the next day in the UK and Australia.

