10 Movies That Changed CGI Forever

CGI has grown in leaps and bounds since its inception several decades ago. However, it took filmmakers until the early ’90s to truly understand the new technology. While Computer Generated Imagery is commonplace these days and used in all forms of media, filmmakers once relied on practical effects and green screens to achieve their big action shots.





While CGI technology finally caught up to many filmmakers’ visions in the late ’80s and early ’90s, the early price of high-quality CGI forced directors to mix in practical effects. However, studios started realizing the importance of CGI and began expanding budgets to feature Computer-Generated Imagery. While a lot of films have used CGI since its early successes, only a handful of films changed the CGI landscape forever.

10/10 Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar Crafted Beautiful Worlds On Earth & Space

After having huge success with The Dark Knight Trilogy, The Prestige, and Inception, Christopher Nolan returned to direct the science fiction thriller, Interstellar, in 2014. The story involves scientists and an ex-NASA pilot traveling through wormholes in space to examine and scout future planets in case Earth was lost to famine.

Interstellar‘s story, direction, and special effects all garnered high praise, with the film making over $500 Million at the box office. While the acting is superb and the performances are extremely emotional, the CGI was a triumph. Nolan and his team of advisors decided to film the special effects first, which allowed the actors to perform in front of the actual scenery the audiences would eventually see.

9/10 Toy Story Was The First Fully Computer-Animated Film

Started in 1979 by The Graphics Group, Pixar Studios was acquired by Disney in 1982 and eventually became a shining star in computer animation, changing the medium forever. The company began its journey to the top of its field with its first major commercial release, Toy Story, in 1995.

Toy Story set new standards for CGI, with thousands of different artists working on single visual shots over several years. Toy Story was a smash hit and is still one of the most important films of the past 40 years. The success of the first film led to 3 movie sequels, video games, theme park attractions, and a huge line of toys.

Star Wars blasted onto the big screen in 1977 and captured the hearts and imaginations of people worldwide. However, Star Wars creator and director George Lucas decided to rerelease the beloved trilogy in the late ’90s, adding special effects and new scenes.

CGI had improved so much in 20 years that Lucas could add extra effects in an attempt to complete his original vision. The Special Edition Star Wars Trilogy remains one of the most financially successful reissues ever, making over $130 Million at the box office and later topping the charts in home media.

7/10 The Matrix Created Two Separate Worlds In One Film

The Matrix was released in 1999 and immediately became a hit both critically and financially, making $460 million to become Warner Brothers’ biggest hit of the year. The film was praised for its innovative special effects, action scenes, and cinematography, even winning four Academy Awards in 2000.

Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Ann Moss, and Hugo Weaving top the billing, working seamlessly together to tell an imaginative story. The CGI in the Matrix itself is amazing and creates a believable world populated by human-appearing monsters. The final fight scene is so wild and mind-boggling that it was copied and spoofed endlessly in other media.

6/10 James Cameron’s Knowledge Of CGI Brought Titanic To Life In The Late ’90s

The Titanic was built and advertised as “the unsinkable ship” in the early 20th century, making its disastrous story irresistible. Given people’s love of tragedy, a Hollywood adaptation of Titanic was inevitable. James Cameron wrote the original film treatment and proved to be the perfect director as well, given his previous experience with CGI in blockbuster films.

In Titanic, Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio were famously cast as two young lovers from different classes of people. Mixing practical effects with CGI, Cameron was able to perfectly capture the ship’s immense size. The movie was a major success and remains one of the highest-grossing films of all time.

5/10 The Avengers CGI Battles Were A New Step Forward

2012 saw the launch of several successful superhero films and franchises. However, it wasn’t until The Avengers that a group of heroes came together in the MCU. While seeing hugely popular characters such as Iron Man, Captain America, and Thor team up was amazing, fans worried about the Hulk after a disappointing solo film in 2008.

The Incredible Hulk, starring Edward Norton, fell short of expectations and the character’s CGI looked cartoony. However, The Avengers used motion capture technology to bring Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk to life, and it was a huge improvement. The Battle of New York at the end of the film also featured an army of faceless CGI villains. However, they were quite menacing and looked like they’d fallen right out of the comics.

4/10 Spider-Man Was One Of The Earliest Superhero Films To Use CGI

Following in the footsteps of Superman in 1978 or Batman in 1989, 2002’s Spider-Man was the origin story for Marvel’s most popular character. Directed by Sam Raimi and starring Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man and Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin, Spider-Man swung into the hearts of comic book fans everywhere.

Fans loved seeing this upgraded Spidey on the big screen. The movie was spectacular and Spidey’s suit and web-slinging looked incredibly realistic. Sadly, one of the best CGI moments of the film was cut out since it involved the World Trade Center, in deference to the terrorist attacks on 9/11.

3/10 Avatar Used Breathtaking Visuals To Create Pandora

Having success with giant CGI films such as T2, True Lies, and Titanic, James Cameron was on a huge winning streak in the 1990s when he began writing Avatar. Cameron planned to work on Avatar after filming Titanic, but knew that the technology he needed was not available yet. By the early 2000s and after Cameron’s constant script writing, Avatar was given the green light but would only be one part of a larger story.

Avatar takes place in the 22nd Century and follows a group of soldiers and colonizers seeking a gas mining location. They find Pandora, a habitable and resource-rich moon filled with tribes of gigantic humanoids, the Na’vi. Cameron’s use of CGI and motion capture was innovative and helped Avatar become the largest-grossing film of all time. Its sequel, The Way Of Water, was released in 2022 and there are plans for at least 3 more Avatar films in the future.

2/10 T2: Judgment Day Used New CGI To Create The T-1000

While The Terminator is an excellent film and remains a science fiction classic with excellent practical effects, the technology in 1984 wasn’t what contemporary audiences have come to expect. However, James Cameron would go on to direct Aliens and The Abyss, two groundbreaking special effect movies.

Cameron later returned to direct T2: Judgment Day in 1991, breaking the mold for movie sequels and using an upgraded version of Abyss‘s CGI to create the liquid metal Terminator. While Arnold and Linda Hamilton are amazing heroes in T2, Robert Patrick T-1000 liquefying himself through a jail cell left fans everywhere speechless.

1/10 Jurassic Park Mixed Practical Effects With Groundbreaking CGI To Bring Dinosaurs Back To Life

Steven Spielberg is one of the most recognized and beloved directors of the past 50 years, creating historical films such as Jaws, E.T., and Close Encounters Of The Third Kind. Spielberg would eventually team up with Jurassic Park author Michael Crichton to bring dinosaurs back to the big screen.

Special effects genius Stan Winston created realistic mechanical dinosaurs, which looked terrific but couldn’t be used in all the shots the film needed. Thankfully, George Lucas’ Industrial Lights & Magic helped out Speilberg. Together they created some of the greatest CGI creatures of all time.

