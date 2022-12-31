Categories
AI art isn’t going away

The internet did a commendable job of mocking NFTs to death, or at least into remission—big game developers like Ubisoft who initially showed interest have mercifully stopped bringing them up—and now some hope that the “make it so uncool no one will touch it” tactic can be used to stunt another trend: the rapidly-advancing AI image generators spitting out flattering, fake portraits of our friends and stills from imaginary David Lynch Warhammer films (opens in new tab).

I think they’ll be disappointed. AI “art” isn’t going anywhere.





