Arsenal beat Brighton – Five talking points as Arsenal make

Arsenal responded to Manchester City and Newcastle both dropping points on Saturday by surviving a late onslaught to beat Brighton 4-2. Mikel Arteta’s side are now seven points clear of reigning Premier League champions City after goals from Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Martinelli did the damage.

Here are five takeaways from the encounter from Express Sport…

Saka returns from World Cup with a bang

Saka has returned from a fantastic World Cup in fantastic form. The winger, who bagged three times for England in Qatar, has struck twice for the Gunners in his two appearances since his Premier League comeback.

An excellent finish inside two minutes set the tone for a comfortable win over Brighton. It followed a driving effort into the far corner against West Ham, proving that the academy graduate has added a ruthless and clinical edge to his game.

Saka now has 10 goals for the season for club and country. He should surely be targeting 20 before the campaign closes.

