Be mindful: Fireworks celebrations can impact veterans and pets

New Year’s Eve can be a stressful time for veterans suffering from PTSD and pets who are sensitive to loud noises as fireworks blanket neighborhoods with a barrage of bangs.

Jim, a Vietnam War veteran, has found a way to cope with the sounds of the evening.

“I get a little weak-kneed, but I know it’s fireworks. The mortars are the worst, ” said Jim, who asked that his last name not be published. “But it’s the sound that brings back the memories.”

Jim said he puts on his earphones and plays his drums as loud as he can.

“Whenever I get down, I get on the drums. It’s how I handle my triggers,” he said. “With the drums, I can get back to my reality.”

According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, combat veterans and those who worked in combat zones can pair current threats with whatever was in their earlier environment, including things they saw, heard or smelled during service.

These pairings can continue after returning to civilian life. So, when fireworks or other loud noises occur, a veteran’s brain can feel in danger.

The VA recommends those triggered by fireworks to remind themselves where they are and what is happening around them. Repeating simple reminders, like “this is not a combat zone,” and “these are only fireworks” can help reset the brain during a PTSD trigger.

Safely lowering body temperature can also quickly remind someone where they are and help quell PTSD triggers. Veterans can take a cold shower, or use an ice pack, ice cubes, frozen vegetables packs or splash cold water to get relief, according to the VA.

The VA also encourages veterans experiencing PTSD to reach out for help.

For our furry friends who react negatively to the loud booms, Jacob Head, DMV, owner of the Keauhou Veterinary Hospital, offered some advise.

“There are some good options for medication and if you have an established veterinarian, call them and get medications for them,” he said. “Keep your pets inside in a quiet place, play music, comfort/sit with them, go someplace where there aren’t fireworks. A thundershirt may help calm them.”

He said — most importantly — do not let pets outside unless they are on a leash. They can run away when they are frightened and become injured.

If a pet does bolt, or you find someone’s pet after the fireworks have subsided, Regina DoDaro Romero Serrano, Hawaii County Animal Control Services director, said the community can work together to ensure pets are successfully reunited with their rightful and legal owners.

File a Lost or found animal report. Lost or found animals must be reported to Animal Control at (808) 327-3558 or hpdanimalcontrol@hawaiicounty.gov and a report filed by the finder/owner at www.lost.petcolove.org After hours and daytime animal emergencies should be phoned into police dispatch at (808) 935-3311 for immediate assistance.

“Have the animal scanned for a microchip. This can be achieved by requesting an in-shelter or in-field appointment with an Animal Control Officer to scan the animal. The Hawaii Island Humane Society is also offering scanning of found animals at their Holualoa and Keaau Shelter locations. Additionally, the finder may also contact their local veterinarian to have the pet scanned,” she said.

After contacting Animal Control and filing a lost or found report, post to social media and ask neighbors if they are missing a pet. Most straying animals reside near where they were found.

If the found animal is not injured nor presenting a safety risk to people or other animals, and the finder is willing or able to hold the animal temporarily they should immediately file a found report at www.lost.petcolove.org, post to social media sites, and notify Animal Control.

Should the finder be unable or unwilling to hold a healthy stray animal not presenting any safety risk to them or their animals, they should contact Animal Control to schedule an appointment for intake. Finders of reactive, sick, or injured animals must contact Animal Control for assistance rather than attempting to handle the animal themselves. Emergency and after-hours requests may be phoned into police dispatch at (808) 935-3311.

“The community can greatly assist in reducing the amount of straying animals impounded by Animal Control by containing their own animals, preferably indoors. Pet owners should have their pet microchipped, and also keep a an identification tag with a current address and phone number as well as update their pet’s existing microchip information at www.my24petwatch.com,” she said. “Additionally, we encourage pet owners to take updated photos with their pets and organize any other proof of ownership documentation such as adoption or veterinarian records for ease of redemption should the animal come into Hawaii County Animal Control.”