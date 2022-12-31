Call Of Duty: 6 Easter Eggs You Might Have Missed In Warzone 2.0

Though Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is still in its early days, players have wasted no time in exploring everything that the new map of Al Mazra has to offer. With its extensive size and level of detail, Warzone 2.0 has many secrets still waiting to be revealed.





Call of Dutydeveloper Infinity Ward is well-known for including self-referential easter eggs, hints for future releases, and even messages to its players hidden within their games. Warzone 2.0 is no different. Content creators and fans of the game have come together online to share these hidden features and to speculate what they might mean.

6/6 Golden Skull

One hard to find easter egg in Warzone 2.0 is the Golden Skull. Discovered by popular Call of Duty content creator GeekyPastimes, this skull could signify a potential future release of the fan-favorite zombie mode. The skull is described in game as being thought to have magical powers and covered in unique glyphs that set it apart from other Golden Skulls. According to GeekyPastimes, these glyphs may tie in with Zombies lore.

To find the skull players must first locate the Sunken Ship Captain’s Cache Key, which may spawn anywhere on the map, and go to the shipwreck southwest of Sariff Bay. The key will unlock a duffel bag inside of which will be cash and a logbook.

After interacting with the logbook, players will need the Post Office Key, and Post Office Secure Room Key to access the Downtown Post Office’s secure room. Inside this room will be another key, the Thief’s Cache Key. This key can be used to access a bag located underwater at the back of the sunken shipwreck which contains the Golden Skull.

5/6 Samum’s Story

Another easter egg that players might have missed is that of Samum’s Story, which involves the explosion at Rohan Oil Rig. The story unfolds through several notes that can be found during DMZ mode. To complete this story players must locate the Rohan Utility Tunnels Locker Key then open the locker in the oil rig tunnel.

After interacting with Samum’s note inside the tunnel, players must go to the ship in the port and locate the Hafid Ship First Mate Cache Key. Once players have this key, they will be able to interact with a second note in the sequence. Players will then need to locate the Taraq Tunnels Workbench Cache Key in Taraq.

This key will give access to the cache inside which will be a third note from Samum. The fourth note can be found in the Channel 7 Editorial Department of the TV Station which will lead players back toward the Rohan Oil Tunnels.

4/6 Phantom’s Call

Phantom’s Call is an unlockable secret blueprint for one of the best SMGs in the game. Some fans have hypothesized that this weapon may contain a code to be used in future Call of Duty content. Discovered by content creator So Broken, the Phantom’s Call is a Vasnev-9K blueprint with a unique code printed along both sides: “342374075”.

To obtain the blueprint players must be the first team to a stronghold once they open during the game. Clearing the stronghold requires players to defeat all enemies and defuse the bomb onsite. Once cleared, players will obtain the Black Site Key and will be able to enter the Black Site marked on the map. At the Black Site there will be a Juggernaut and several armored enemies that must be defeated. Once players have successfully defeated them, they will drop loot and give the player access to the Vasnev-9K blueprint once they return to the armory. Though the gun itself is worthy of easter egg status, the code printed along its sides may have relevance in future Call of Duty content. Codes were used in the original Warzone but, unlike the code found on Phantom’s Call, these were eight digits.

3/6 Verdansk Map

One of the more unusual easter egg locations is the piece of map that can be seen on one of the playable characters in Warzone 2.0. Among the extensive cast of old and new faces, Nick Reyes is someone that fans will recognize as the protagonist of Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare.

In his default skin, Reyes has a band on his left forearm that looks to be an unintelligible image from a distance. However, a closer look will reveal that the armband is actually a section of a map. Reddit user tiktokalnuke shared a video to r/CODWarzone that reveals this to be a portion of the Verdansk map from the original Warzone game.

2/6 Heart Locket

The Heart Locket is an item that can be found during the DMZ mode of Warzone 2.0 and is a reference to a similar locket from previous Call of Duty games. DMZ is a new game mode similar to Escape from Tarkov. In this mode, players can explore Al Mazrah searching for loot and gear that will be kept once players leave the map.

To find the Heart Locket, players must look in the buildings near Al Mazrah Cemetery near the Sawah Village. The description of the locket reads: “It has something illegible written within it. It seems oddly familiar.”

The locket resembles one that appears in Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 as well as in Black Ops 4. This locket originally belonged to the sister of Raul Menendez and is a highly recognizable symbol for the brutal antagonist.

1/6 Museum Text

One potentially unintended easter egg can be found in the Al Bagra Fortress in the far south of the map in Warzone 2.0. If players seek out The Ottoman Palace plaque, they will find a piece of descriptive text with a hidden message from a texture artist. The message reads:

“Here is some additional tiny information for the exhibition signage, because there is simply not enough time to write paragraphs of unique facts in the way a real museum exhibit might. It is my hope that this text will eventually be illegible unlike the previous signs in Modern Warfare, which many diligent people online took the time to translate and transcribe much to my horror. In any case, I continue to appreciate all of the people who take a moment out of their day to read incidental signage such as this. It is meant to add a certain authenticity to the world. It always makes me and the rest of the team happy to see people appreciate the tiny details. So keep looking, you never know what you’ll find.”

