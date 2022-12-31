Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Players Show Off Genius Drone

Some Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players have come up with a genius drone trick. By combining the sentry gun killstreak and recon drone field upgrade in an unexpected way, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players can get a surprise edge on the opposing team.





There are a wide variety of killstreaks and field upgrades in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and they can often turn the tide of a match if used at the right time. Killstreaks are a long-time staple of the Call of Duty series, and players can unlock them by getting a certain amount of kills without dying. Field upgrades are a newer addition, only being added in 2019, and they charge up over time, but can be sped up by getting kills or completing objectives.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 player HunterTheHologram posted a video to the Modern Warfare 2 subreddit showing them and their team getting mowed down by a flying sentry gun. The video begins with HunterTheHologram and two teammates running down a street, when suddenly one goes down to an unseen enemy. As HunterTheHologram continues to move forward, his second teammate goes down, then the sentry gun hovers into view. It guns them down, then the video cuts to a killcam showing things from the hilarious perspective of the flying sentry gun. It turns out an enemy was using a Modern Warfare 2 recon drone to fly the sentry gun around.

The sentry gun is a pretty powerful defensive killstreak, and is usually used to lock down an objective or choke point. By deploying the sentry gun, then deploying a recon drone, and redeploying the sentry gun on top of the drone, players can have a very deadly mobile sentry gun. HunterTheHologram’s video is pretty hilarious to watch, and really shows the innovation of some Modern Warfare 2 players. While this might seem like a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 bug, it’s really just clever exploitation of two different features.

It’s reasonable to expect some people to be upset about being killed by a flying sentry gun, most of the reactions in the Reddit thread were positive and players overwhelmingly think this sentry gun drone combo is hilarious. Some Call of Duty: Warzone players had come up with sentry gun trucks in the past, so it seems that Call of Duty players coming up with creative ways to use killstreaks is going to continue.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

