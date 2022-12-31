Call of Duty Modern Warfare II – Here’s the Best, Lethal Vaznev

Activision’s Call of Duty Modern Warfare II has introduced endless weapon options for players who like to try out different guns, pistols, or rifles. However, when it comes to succeeding in the Multiplayer matches, one can hardly go wrong with the Vaznev 9k.

This SMG is something that can really wreak havoc on enemy players, if used with the right loadout in Call of Duty Modern Warfare II. Especially for making the maximum impact during the Multiplayer battles. Because many of them end up being quite intense to say the least. Hence, players need to have a solid option with them. The Vaznev 9k is exactly what they need to have for such situations.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II: How to make Vaznev 9k a monster weapon?

This is an appropriate weapon for close and mid-range combats. Being a formidable SMG, Vaznev 9k is simply one of the best options available in this year’s game from Activision. Since it has got a high fire rate, it’s suitable for modes like Ground War, Invasion, or any other 6v6 mode. However, certain tweaks and attachments can make it a force to reckon with in the Multiplayer matches.

In order to accomplish such an outcome, Call of Duty players need to make some necessary customizations to Vaznev 9k in Modern Warfare II. First of all, they need to unlock the SMG itself. It can be done by leveling up the Kastov-74u to level 15 in the Kastovia Platform. After that, it’s all about having the right attachments.

To begin with, the Vaznev 9k must have the FSS Ole-V Laser to get an improved ADS (Aim Down Sight) speed. With that, the Lockshot KT85 muzzle can further improve the recoil control. Additionally, the inclusion of Slimline Pro optic, Otrezat stock, and VX Pineapple underbarrel will make this SMG a beast of a weapon to say the least.

Using this loadout for Vaznev 9k will surely prove to be an amazing experience for the players. Call of Duty Modern Warfare II is now available across the globe on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

What’s your personal favorite loadout for the aforementioned weapon? Let us know in the comments down below.

