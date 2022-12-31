Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Player Uses a Truck to Go on an

A Call of Duty: Warzone 2 player pops off and goes on an amazing killstreak using nothing but a truck, some clever driving, and their rifle.

A talented Call of Duty: Warzone 2 player managed to score an incredible killstreak using a truck. The Call of Duty: Warzone 2 player blazed onto the scene in their vehicle and took out multiple enemies singlehandedly.





Players aren’t limited to traversing the expansive Call of Duty battle royale maps on foot, since multiple different types of vehicles are available in Warzone 2, from ATVs and trucks to helicopters and patrol boats. While some vehicles come with weapons mounted, others rely on passengers to use their own guns to score kills. Of course, opportunistic operators can also go for the vehicular kills, using the bulk of their chosen ride to run over enemies and take them out without firing a single bullet.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 player Cripzi posted the clip on their Twitter account, showing them taking down three enemies in quick succession. The video starts with them barreling across the hills in a pickup truck and slamming into the first enemy, successfully killing them as Cripzi ramps off of a cliff. They head toward a cluster of buildings and run over a second enemy, downing them in the process. As the truck rolls to a stop, Cripzi jumps out and guns down the third enemy. After knocking the third enemy down with a concentrated burst, Cripzi closes with the two downed players and takes them out one after another. This isn’t the first truck trick Warzone 2 players have used, but it’s still a lot of fun to watch.

Vehicular manslaughter is usually something people are more used to seeing in games like Grand Theft Auto, where running people over with cars is a pretty common trope. Clearly, however, quick-thinking Warzone 2 players can get kills with trucks as well. Being able to instakill someone by hitting them with a fast-moving vehicle may seem a bit overpowered, but players do have access to some good anti-armor weapons that can make quick work of tougher vehicles, and with accurate shooting, it’s possible to take out the driver as well.

Developer Raven Software has had to disable vehicles in Call of Duty: Warzone before due to some glitches that players were exploiting, but so far it seems that Warzone 2 players are behaving themselves. Or, perhaps, they just haven’t found any exploits to use vehicles for. Regardless, it seems as though the inclusion of vehicles leads to better fights and more interesting gameplay than not having vehicles, and overall they do more good than harm.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

