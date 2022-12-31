Carer’s Allowance payments ‘can affect’ other benefits

To check the impact that Carer’s Allowance might have on the severe disability payment, claimants are advised to contact whoever pays this benefit, which is usually the person’s local council, Jobcentre Plus, the Pension Service Helpline, or Universal Credit.

People can find out how their benefits will be impacted as a whole using a benefits calculator, which is free and anonymous, and several independent organisations offer one, including charity Turn2us and entitledto.

Is Carer’s Allowance going to increase in 2023?

Millions of Britons are due to see a rise in their benefit payments from April 2023 after Chancellor Jeremy Hunt confirmed during his Autumn Statement that rates will rise with inflation.