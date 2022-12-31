Cliff Richard’s agony as friend who lived with him for 30 years

Sir Cliff Richard, 82, took to Facebook on Friday to share his heartbreak over the loss of Bill Latham, a friend and former manager he lived with for 30 years. The singer credited the late religious studies teacher with helping him find the “spiritual pathway” that changed his life.

He uploaded a throwback picture of the pair with American evangelist Billy Graham.

The Do They Know It’s Christmas? hitmaker began: “Dear all. Yet another loss.

“This time, someone I feel as though I’ve known forever has left this life and moved on to a better one.

“Many, if not all of you, will know of whom I write … Bill Latham.”