Comedian Ernie Wise suffered from two heart attacks before his

Performing together from 1941 until Morecambe’s death in 1984, Ernie Wise then had to go it alone for more than a decade. That’s because, in 1999, following his failing health, Wise drew his final breath at the age of 73. In the year leading up to his death, Wise suffered from two heart attacks, and underwent a triple bypass surgery.

What causes a heart attack?

The British Heart Foundation (BHF) explains that a heart attack occurs when there is a sudden loss of blood flow to the heart muscle.

A heart attack can feel like:

Pain or discomfort in your chest that happens suddenly and doesn’t go away

Pain that spreads to your left or right arm, or to your neck, jaw, back or stomach.

Feeling sick, sweaty, light-headed or short of breath.

The BHF adds: “For some people the pain or tightness is severe, while for others it’s uncomfortable. It may feel like heaviness, or a burning pain similar to indigestion.”

Most heart attacks are caused by coronary heart disease, which is when the arteries supplying blood to the muscle narrow due to a build-up of fatty deposits.

