Cristiano Ronaldo left with egg on his face as two claims

Cristiano Ronaldo has been left looking foolish after comments that he wanted to end his career at a ‘top club’ have resurfaced. The forward took part in an interview with Piers Morgan before the World Cup where he explained that he felt he was capable of competing with the very best, but has since joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr on a two-year deal worth a staggering £350million.

Ronaldo was keen to leave United over the summer and his agent, Jorge Mendes, worked around the clock to try and find his client a move. Chelsea and Bayern Munich were identified as options, though neither side were interested in acquiring the services of the forward.

Al-Nassr registered their interest in making the five-time Ballon d’Or winner the ‘poster boy’ of the Saudi Pro League but were forced to be patient. Ronaldo made it abundantly clear that he wanted to compete in Europe, though has settled for a Middle Eastern switch after it became clear that he would be starved of top offers.

Though it may come as a surprise to Ronaldo that there were not a queue of clubs attempting to persuade him to join them. Asked by Piers Morgan if he felt he could still compete at the ‘top level’, he said: “For me, it’s a stupid question. What do people say? They are not the same. Nobody is the same. Day by day we’re getting old. Every one of us, you understand, it is normal.