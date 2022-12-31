Daily Deals Dec. 31: $299 10.2-inch iPad, $999 Mac mini, 43% off

Deals for December 31







AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site.



The biggest deals found today include discounts on refurbished Intel iMacs, 58% off a Champion Power Equipment generator, $30 off an Apple Magic Keyboard, and much more.

The AppleInsider team evaluates deals at online retailers to curate a list of deep discounts on the best tech products, including deals on Apple devices, TVs, accessories, and other gadgets. We post the most valuable finds in our Daily Deals list to help you save money.

Top deals for December 31

Other deals still going strong

Best deals for December 30

eufy security, eufyCam 2 Pro Wireless Home Security Camera System, 3-Cam Kit (normally $489.99, 23% off) for $375.99 at Amazon

Apple AirPods, 2nd Gen (normally $159, 28% off) for $114.99 at B&H

55″ Class 4K UHD (2160P) LED Roku Smart TV HDR (normally $379) for $268 at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy Watch4, LTE, 46mm (normally $379) for $199.99 at Walmart

Acer Nitro RG241Y 23.8″ Gaming HD (1920 x 1080) Monitor (save $70) for $129.99 at Newegg

MacBook Air Laptop M2 10-core GPU, 8GB, 512GB, Silver (reg. $1,499, 13% off) for $1,299 at Amazon

Apple MagSafe Duo Charger (normally $128.99, 25% off) for $96.74 at Verizon

JBL Xtreme 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker (normally $349.95) for $199.95 at B&H Photo

LG gram 16Z90Q 16″ Lightweight Laptop, Intel i5-1240P, 16GB RAM (save $597.99) for $799 at BuyDig

Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones (normally $399.99, 35% off) for $256 at Amazon

Apple iPad Pro 11″, 1TB, Wi-Fi (save $349.01) for $949.99 at Adorama

Amazon Kids Echo Dot, 5th Gen (normally $59.99, 50% off) for $29.99 at Target

Even more Apple deals