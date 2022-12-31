Daily Deals Dec. 31: $299 10.2-inch iPad, $999 Mac mini, 43% off

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site.
The biggest deals found today include discounts on refurbished Intel iMacs, 58% off a Champion Power Equipment generator, $30 off an Apple Magic Keyboard, and much more.
Top deals for December 31
Other deals still going strong
- eufy security, eufyCam 2 Pro Wireless Home Security Camera System, 3-Cam Kit (normally $489.99, 23% off) for $375.99 at Amazon
- Apple AirPods, 2nd Gen (normally $159, 28% off) for $114.99 at B&H
- 55″ Class 4K UHD (2160P) LED Roku Smart TV HDR (normally $379) for $268 at Walmart
- Samsung Galaxy Watch4, LTE, 46mm (normally $379) for $199.99 at Walmart
- Acer Nitro RG241Y 23.8″ Gaming HD (1920 x 1080) Monitor (save $70) for $129.99 at Newegg
- MacBook Air Laptop M2 10-core GPU, 8GB, 512GB, Silver (reg. $1,499, 13% off) for $1,299 at Amazon
- Apple MagSafe Duo Charger (normally $128.99, 25% off) for $96.74 at Verizon
- JBL Xtreme 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker (normally $349.95) for $199.95 at B&H Photo
- LG gram 16Z90Q 16″ Lightweight Laptop, Intel i5-1240P, 16GB RAM (save $597.99) for $799 at BuyDig
- Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones (normally $399.99, 35% off) for $256 at Amazon
- Apple iPad Pro 11″, 1TB, Wi-Fi (save $349.01) for $949.99 at Adorama
- Amazon Kids Echo Dot, 5th Gen (normally $59.99, 50% off) for $29.99 at Target
Even more Apple deals
There are plenty of additional year-end deals going on. Here’s a sampling of our top picks, with hundreds of exclusive bargains available in the AppleInsider Apple Price Guide.
