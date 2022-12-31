Dick Van Dyke health latest as he turns 97

Instead of “going down the stairs sideways”, which may feel good on the knees, he says “it throws the hips out and the back starts to go”.

“The next thing you know, you’ve fallen down and broken your hip,” he stated. “So even if it hurts a little, go down the stairs front ways.”

Does Van Dyke’s tips for longevity stand up?

Exercise, as Van Dyke proposes, really is key to living a long and healthy life.

The NHS says it is the “miracle cure” people have been hoping for, as keeping fit can reduce the risk of illnesses, such as heart disease and stroke.