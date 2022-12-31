Drone named after raccoon to help Ukraine pound Russian fleet

The decision follows an online poll of more than 11,000 people, with Raccoon’s Revenge coming out on top, ahead of HMS Bonqueror and Aqua Bonker 9000.

US Army veteran and current fella Pete told Sky News: “I was partial to HMS Bonqueror myself, but Racoon’s Revenge was the community choice.

“If a Russian warship gets taken out by a drone crowdfunded by NAFO, that might be hard to top as far as humour in this war goes.

“And with the thousands of mortar and artillery shells, dozens of vehicles and artillery pieces we’ve sponsored, and all the rest, that’s a pretty high bar to clear.”

Pete, who also helps run the forge – designers who create custom ‘fella’ avatars for people making donations – added: “I’d like to highlight the fellas in the forge who are responsible for making the diverse, highly creative profile pics for donation.

