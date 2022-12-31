Eamonn Holmes announces GB News comeback after chronic pain

Eamonn Holmes, 63, was left feeling “emasculated” after a string of health problems prevented him from so much as tying his shoelaces. He has recently endured surgery for three slipped discs in his back, quickly followed by a fall which left him with a fractured shoulder, while blood circulation woes meant he could no longer even walk his dog – but he has now announced his comeback.

The GB News star admitted he was still suffering residual pain, but is keen to return to work, and invited fans to tune in and join him for his return.

Following months of absence, he has now updated his Instagram account to reveal: “Been to my GB News studio today to make sure I can cope with mobility. All good.”

He added: “The comeback is on for Monday 9th January ! Hope u can join me.” [Sic]

Wife Ruth Langsford, his former co-host on This Morning, was one of the first to cheer him on, exclaiming excitedly: “There he is!!”, accompanied by a red heart emoji.

