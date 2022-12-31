WINSTED – Elaine J. Williams died on Dec. 25, 2022.

She was born June 15, 1931, in West Haven, and was the daughter of the late Herbert and Viola (Shewbrooks) Johnson. She graduated from The Gilbert School, class of 1949, and attended Maryland College for Women. She retired in 1988 from the State of Connecticut Department of Labor.

She is survived by her son, Kurt D. (Barbara) Williams of Winsted; and daughters Jane F. Williams of Winsted, and Jeanne R. Hughes of Richmond, VA. She was predeceased by her daughter, Jaculin E. Williams, of Orlando, Fla.

She has several grandchildren and great-grandchildren in Winsted and along the East Coast.

She was loved by her family, friends and neighbors. She had a passion for the history of Winsted and genealogy of her ancestors. She had many beloved pets, enjoyed the outdoors and her years of walking.

There will be a celebration of life at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions can be made to The Little Guild, 385 Sharon Turnpike, West Cornwall, CT 06796 and/or online to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.