Emirates Health Services to use metaverse technology to deliver

Emirates Health Services (EHS) has launched a metaverse-based virtual telemedicine solution using 3D virtual reality technology.

Through the project, EHS aims to deliver virtual medical consultation services supported by advanced technologies.

This technology enables members of society to access e-services via smart devices.

Through the new virtual channel, patients can effortlessly access psychiatric consultation services, family health promotion clinics, and customer happiness centres, according to a report mentioned on the state news agency, WAM.

Dr Yousif Mohammed Al-Serkal, director general EHS, said it is the first global healthcare provider to apply metaverse technology to provide advanced services and promote sustainable health development goals by adopting best practices that leverage AI, IoT and Blockchain technologies.

The new initiative aims to promote telemedicine practices in virtual clinics and provide consultation services and medications through robotic pharmacies.

The project will provide psychiatric consultation services for different age groups in addition to accessing the Customer Happiness Centre and family-centred health promotion services.

The metaverse provides a 3D interactive space that allows customers to engage with healthcare professionals through a secure link using their devices equipped with a camera, microphone, and speakers. This way, patients need not purchase equipment such as headphones or controllers. Doctors can assess conditions, discuss treatment plans, and provide treatment and other clinical services.