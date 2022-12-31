How You Can Tour the Yellowstone Ranch Virtually in a 2023 Ram

In what could be a brilliant piece of cross promotion, Ram is offering fans of the hit television show Yellowstone an exclusive virtual tour of the Dutton Ranch. The tour puts the fan in the front seat of a 2023 Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn truck and gives them the ability to virtually drive through the set.

Yellowstone’s Phenomenal Success

It is fair to say that no one expected the western starring Kevin Costner to be such an incredible hit. The show airs on what was an obscure cable station called Paramount and quickly became one of the most talked about shows in history. Now in its fifth season, Yellowstone is routinely the most watched show on primetime television. Set in Montana, Costner plays the patriarch of the Dutton clan. The scenery is spectacular and has drawn fans into the world of working ranches.

Ram 1500 trucks have been featured throughout the entire series. The trucks are seen on the ranch, taking horse trailers to rodeos, driving people around town, everything that trucks do on a daily basis. Companies place their products in television shows all of the time, but this collaboration has been an incredible success for Ram.

How to Take Ram and Paramount’s Virtual Tour

Now, Ram and Paramount have teamed up to create an interactive video featuring the virtual tour from the 2023 Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn. Fans are invited to visit yellowstonesettour.com and take in the panoramic views of the set and countryside. The tour begins at The Yellowstone’s entry gate, visitors can navigate their way around the set to visit the bunkhouse, the barn, the main house and the arena. As the truck passes through set, visitors can learn facts about the show. They can also play trivia, watch bonus content and explore iconic locations on the ranch with 360-degree views.

Viewers also have the chance to learn more about the Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn as it transports them through the set. Different links highlight key features, like optional all-terrain tires, available front tow hooks and the class exclusive RamBox cargo management system. The truck can be easily customized with exclusive Mopar exterior accessories.

Additional Ram Content

Also, fans with connected smart TVs can watch Ram Truck interactive ads during the show. The ads allow viewers to navigate through five different gallery slides featuring the Ram 1500, simply by using your TV remote. Viewers can instantly learn more about the Ram 1500’s power, performance and capability. Viewers can even pull up a dealer locator that will find the nearest Ram dealer based on your location.

I have to wonder if there is a Yellowstone or Dutton Ranch special edition Ram being negotiated right now. Again, the virtual tour can be accessed at yellowstonesettour.com.

Ram Photo

Mary Conway is a professional automotive journalist and has decades of experience specializing in automotive news analysis. She covered the Detroit Three for more than twenty years for the ABC affiliate, in Detroit. Her affection for the Motor City comes naturally. Her father ran a gas station while Mary was growing up, in Wisconsin.

Follow Mary Conway at @maryconwaymedia and send her car news tips for future stories.