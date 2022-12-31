Infamous World Cup referee returns with 16 cards in Barcelona

Lahoz lost control of the fiery quarter-final, showing 15 yellow cards. Messi – who was one of the players booked – observed afterwards: “I think Fifa must take care of this, it cannot put a referee like that for a match of such magnitude, of such importance. The referee cannot fail to be up to the task.”
The 45-year-old was sent home immediately after the tie, which Argentina won on penalties. He has now taken charge of his first game back in La Liga and continued his eyebrow-raising use of cards by showing 16 during Barcelona’s 1-1 draw with Espanyol.
Veteran Barca left-back Jordi Alba and Espanyol star Vinicius Souza both saw red in the ill-tempered affair. VAR intervened to overturn a red card shown to Leandro Cabrera, while Barca boss Xavi Hernandez also appeared to be dismissed late in the game.
Alba, Gavi, Pedri, Raphinha and Ansu Fati were all booked for hosts Barca. Lahoz showed seven yellow cards to Espanyol players, including the two waved in the direction of Souza.
Barca led through Marcos Alonso’s seventh-minute goal. Espanyol equalised through former Stoke striker Joselo after Lahoz had awarded a penalty.
The game turned sour in the final 15 minutes, with Alba shown a second yellow card for protesting about the award of a free kick. Souza’s second yellow was for preventing a counter-attack.
Espanyol man Cabrera was then shown a red card in the aftermath of Souza’s dismissal. Lahoz believed that the defender had kicked Barca striker Robert Lewandowski, only for VAR to disprove his theory.
Lahoz will face renewed criticism for his display, just weeks after he was sent home from the World Cup having lost control of Argentina’s clash with Holland. La Liga officiating will also come under the spotlight, with a shocking average of one red card per game this season.
Former Barca striker Gary Lineker responded to a tweet about Lahoz’s display by tweeting: “When he blows, he blows.”
World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emi Martinez risked a ban at the tournament by slamming Lahoz as “useless”. He said after the win over Holland: “He was giving free kicks outside the box for them, like two or three times. He just wanted them to score, that’s basically it, so hopefully we don’t have that ref anymore. He’s useless.”
