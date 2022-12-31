Infamous World Cup referee returns with 16 cards in Barcelona

Lahoz lost control of the fiery quarter-final, showing 15 yellow cards. Messi – who was one of the players booked – observed afterwards: “I think Fifa must take care of this, it cannot put a referee like that for a match of such magnitude, of such importance. The referee cannot fail to be up to the task.”

The 45-year-old was sent home immediately after the tie, which Argentina won on penalties. He has now taken charge of his first game back in La Liga and continued his eyebrow-raising use of cards by showing 16 during Barcelona’s 1-1 draw with Espanyol.

Veteran Barca left-back Jordi Alba and Espanyol star Vinicius Souza both saw red in the ill-tempered affair. VAR intervened to overturn a red card shown to Leandro Cabrera, while Barca boss Xavi Hernandez also appeared to be dismissed late in the game.

