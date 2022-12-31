iPhone and Samsung Galaxy fans offered £200 to try something new

Fancy bagging £200 to spend in the January sales? That’s exactly what O2 is dishing out to customers who upgrade their iPhone or Samsung Galaxy smartphones. The big sale event includes a prepaid Mastercard which can then be used in all major retailers and stores across the UK. This wallet-boosting offer is available on a whole swathe of devices including the iPhone 14, iPhone 13, Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Ultra and foldable Z Flip4.

Those buying a Samsung S22 phone will get an extra treat with some devices arriving with a free Chromebook, worth over £200, as well. Along with Apple and Samsung phones getting free money back, there’s an even bigger deal for Sony fans.

O2 has confirmed that those who take delivery of the latest Xperia 1 IV or an Xperia 5 IV will be treated to a £300 pre-paid Mastercard which can be spent on whatever they like. If any of these offers sound enticing here full details about what’s included can be found below.

Want to know more about all of these phones?

• Read our iPhone 14 review

• Read our iPhone 13 review

• Read our Galaxy S22 Ultra review

• Read our Xperia 5 IV review