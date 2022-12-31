“It’s pretty fun” – Marcus Buchecha says FIFA and Call of Duty

Marcus Buchecha Almeida has revealed his two favorite video games to play.

When Buchecha isn’t choking out other heavyweights, he finds some time to enjoy video games. The Brazilian was recently asked about his favorite games to play by ONE Championship.

The 32-year-old responded by saying:

“I haven’t played much. I played more when I was younger. But sometimes I play FIFA Soccer on PlayStation 5 with some friends. When we play, it is certain that we will have a good laugh and that it will also cause some confusion (laughs). I don’t have a video game [system] anymore, but whenever I go to a friend’s house who does, I play. It’s pretty fun. Sometimes I play Call of Duty too.”

Buchecha is a 17x BJJ world champion who transitioned to MMA for a new challenge. The Brazilian has adjusted quickly by winning all four of his pro-MMA fights with ONE Championship. He is now looking to ride his momentum into 2023 and potentially challenge for the heavyweight crown.

Marcus Buchecha finds validation in his first-round finishes

Marcus Buchecha holds a lifetime BJJ record of 138-14-1 and hence, most MMA fans knew what to expect when he stepped into the Circle. Although three of his four wins have come by submission, Buchecha has shown improvements in the striking department.

During an interview with ONE, the Brazilian BJJ world champion had this to say about his transition to MMA:

“There were four wins in the first round. It shows that I’m feeling good, that I’m doing the right training, and that I’m adapting well to MMA.”

Buchecha has made short work of his opponents through his first four fights in the Circle. He made his ONE debut in September 2021 with a first-round submission against Anderson Silva. The Brazilian followed up with another first-round submission win against Kang Ji Won in December 2021.

The 17x BJJ world champion continued his MMA journey by taking out Simon Carson with a first-round TKO in June 2022. Buchecha secured his fourth win in an impressive performance against former world title challenger Kirill Grishenko, which was also a first-round submission. The 32-year-old plans to continue his dominance and claim the ONE heavyweight title in 2023.

Watch Marcus Buchecha submit Kirill Grishenko below:



