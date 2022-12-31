“I’ve Always Sort of Hoped…Call of Duty Just Flops, Just Fails”

Recently in The CouRage and Nadeshot Show, 100 Thieves Co-owner and renowned Call of Duty Streamer Matthew “Nadeshot” stated why he wishes for the downfall of the popular FPS series. It came as a shock for some as Nade has built his career around the game and wishing for its fall seemed ironic.

But the whole statement makes much more sense as Matthew actually wants a good CoD game. And he thinks there is only one-way Activision will ever consider giving their efforts for making a good CoD game. As they say, you need to fall to learn how to stand again.

Nadeshot wants Call of Duty to fail so that it can be better again

In a recent episode of his podcast, Nadeshot and CouRage discussed their thoughts on the state of current Call of Duty games. The Duo talked on various topics, but one aspect especially caught the attention of the fans. Nadeshot talked about how unimpressive the current CoD games are and there is only one way it could get better…

“I would rather DMZ mode get all the love it deserves, and release it at the end of year one of the two-year cycle and really give it a full year of that polish…” Courage talked about how he thinks the team should take their time for the upcoming DMZ mode in the new Call of Duty Warzone 2.

To Courage’s opinions, Nade added, “Shi**y as it might sound, I’ve always sort of hoped that there would be a string of years where Call of Duty just flops, just fails, because I think if they really re-center themselves, re-focus, and compartmentalize their intention, they would come out the other end with one of the best products, if they did it right and executed properly.”

Talking about the selling points of the Call of Duty games, Nade added, “There’s a reason why people still playing Call of Duty. I mean, to this day, especially for consoles, it’s the smoothest, the best fluidity, the best camera control. Everything about the game is, like, nobody’s been able to capture that magic.”

What do you think about Nadeshot’s opinions on CoD? Do you think CoD really needs to fail until to get good? Let us know in the comments below!