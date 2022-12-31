London’s New Year spectacular fireworks pays tribute to Queen





London’s New Year’s spectacular fireworks paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth and also displayed a show of support for Ukraine as more than 100,000 people gathered on the banks of the Thames to bid farewell to 2022. It is the first time since 2019, when the Covid pandemic started, that people are able to gather near the London Eye to attend the display.

The capital city welcomed in the New Year with a 12-minute fireworks display set to music. Reportedly, around 12,000 fireworks took over the sky in the sold-out show, which was created with the theme of “love and unity”. As the firework started, drones spelled out the message “2023 with love from London”. Paying tribute to the Queen, who died in September, a voice featured recording from her and words from Dame Judi Dench.

The fireworks then honoured the King, with a message from him about the need to preserve our planet. It also highlighted the Lionesses' Euro win at Wembley and marked 50 years of London's Pride with a message from Peter Tatchell from the Gay Liberation Front. In Edinburgh, people gathered for the first full Hogmanay celebrations in three years, with previous events being affected by the coronavirus pandemic. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Twitter: "Thinking back to Hogmanay last year and indeed the year before that, we're reminded of just how far we have come from the very darkest days of the pandemic."