DURHAM, N.C. – Ryan Young scored a game-high double double 20 points and 12 rebounds as No. 17 Duke earned their 11th victory of the season in a 86-67 victory over the Seminoles at the Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina. Young led three Blue Devils in double figure scoring, Jaylen Blakes (17 points) and Dariq Whitehead (16 points) to improve Duke’s ACC record 2-1.