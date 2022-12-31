Categories
Celebrities

Machine Gun Kelly Responded To Megan Fox Saying She’s Looking For

Machine Gun Kelly Responded To Megan Fox Saying She's Looking For


Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly had another stunt filled year!

They did this whole “sexy” communion shoot.

And they talked about drinking each other’s blood again, but this time clarified that it’s only a few drops for “ritual purposes.”

And now Megan is apparently on the lookout for a gf.

Megan posted some selfies in a car wearing a 1999 Pam Anderson-esque fuzzy hat:

The demand was out of control:

But don’t worry Little Foxers, it seems like Machine Gun Kelly is in on it.

Here’s how he responded to the post:

Can’t wait to see what these two get up to in 2023!



Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.