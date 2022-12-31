Machine Gun Kelly Responded To Megan Fox Saying She’s Looking For

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly had another stunt filled year!
And they talked about drinking each other’s blood again, but this time clarified that it’s only a few drops for “ritual purposes.”
And now Megan is apparently on the lookout for a gf.
Megan posted some selfies in a car wearing a 1999 Pam Anderson-esque fuzzy hat:
The demand was out of control:
But don’t worry Little Foxers, it seems like Machine Gun Kelly is in on it.
Here’s how he responded to the post:
Can’t wait to see what these two get up to in 2023!
