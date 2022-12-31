Man Utd boss Ten Hag has shown ruthless side by dropping Rashford

But Ten Hag has already shown he’s taking no prisoners at United and, now, the 25-year-old has experienced that first-hand.

The Dutchman has flexed his muscles regularly since taking over at Old Trafford, insisting he’ll always put the interests of the team above any individual.

It is something Sir Alex Ferguson often did during his stint at United, with the Scot often brutal regardless of the personnel he had within his squad.

Ten Hag showed his bold side early in the campaign when he dropped Harry Maguire, the club’s captain, after a chastening 4-0 defeat to Brentford.

Maguire has struggled to win the trust of his manager ever since, with the likes of Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof all above him in the pecking order.