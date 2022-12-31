Millions of Apple users urged to install potentially life-saving

Apple users are being reminded of a clever new feature that could help save lives.

The new iOS 16.1.2 update comes with a range of new features and bug fixes.

However, one new feature available on the iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro has the ability to call emergency services on your behalf if the device believes you’ve been in an accident.

The improvements to the new Crash Detection feature may also help reduce the amount of false positives reported to emergency services.

Previously, the feature was falsely reporting people had been involved in car accidents, but they were actually riding on roller coasters.

While the update comes with a bunch of new features, Apple is reminding users to install all the latest security updates for the iOS 16.1.2.

“Keeping your software up to date is one of the most important things you can do to maintain your Apple product’s security,” they said.

The update is available for free, however, not all users can access it.

Any with a very old iPhone model will miss out on the new update.

Here’s a list of all the iOS 16 (and iOS 16.1.1) supported devices:

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone Xs

iPhone XS Max iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)

By not downloading the newest update you will lose access to the most up-to-date security fixes.

The latest security updates are vital patches that close holes used by hackers to gain access to your programs.

Therefore, using a very old iPhone could put you at risk.